Two New Natrona County COVID-19 Cases; Total Now 53

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the community.

According to a news release, the health department was notified Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning of the new cases. The number of confirmed positives in Natrona County is now 53.

The first new case is a man in his 70s whose exposure is currently unknown. The second new case is a woman whose exposure is likewise unknown.

Area health officials are working to complete contract tracing.

On Tuesday, Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell implored the public to to better follow social distancing protocols and to wear face coverings when in public.