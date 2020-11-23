‘Unicorn’ Deer Spotted On Longmont State Park Trail Cam
A trail camera inside St. Vrain Park captured something quite unusual.
It's a real life UNICORN...ok, just kidding. A deer with one antler.
Experts say this is actually pretty common now during the antler shedding season during winter and before mating season. Antlers sometimes take a couple week to fall off and some come before others and leave a deer briefly asymmetrical.
CPW officials are on the lookout for deer with Chronic Wasting Disease, requiring hunters in certain areas to bring samples in for testing.
