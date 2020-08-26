University of Wyoming Women Stun with A Capella “Hallelujah”

How do you respond to a school year that has had to figure out how to overcome a pandemic? If you're the University of Wyoming women, you stun with your own a capella version of "Hallelujah".

They are known as "The Bettys" and they're the only all-female a capella group at the University of Wyoming. This is a virtual choir performance that encompasses members over the past 15 years.

According to the YouTube description, here are the ladies that were a part of this performance:

Caitlin McKernan- Sop1, 2006-2009

Rebecca MacMahon- Sop2, 2006-2011

Kelsey Smith- Sop2, 2006-2009

Tara Collins- Alto1, 2007-2011

Helen Chanthongthip- Alto2, 2007-2012

Megan Funk- Sop1, 2006-2007

Tonya Anderson- Sop2, 2008-2011

Molly Sellars- Alto2, 2008-2011

Marta Ramos- Alto1, 2009-2011

Jordan Lidstrom- Sop1, 2010-2014

Megan Shively- Sop2, 2010-2014

Shay Kerbey- Alto1, 2011-2014

Erin Valenti-Nelsen- Alto1, 2011-2014

Richelle Clifton- Sop2, 2013-2017

Maribeth Clifton- Alto1, 2013-2017

Morgan Roppe- Alto2, 2016-2017

Zoe Stone- Alto2, 2017-2019

Well done, ladies. This is just another example of why we truly believe the world needs more cowboys.