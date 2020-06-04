UPDATE: George Floyd Unity Vigil Starting Point & Schedule of Events

The starting point for Casper's Unity Vigil for George Floyd, scheduled for tomorrow evening (June 5th, 2020) has been moved from David Street Station to the paved parking lot at the intersection of David Street and Midwest Street (the parking lot across from Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana).

The event planner, Keisha Simmons stated:

Out of respect for the private owners of David Street Station, the starting point for the Vigil, Friday June 5th at 6 pm, has changed to the paved parking lot at David and Midwest (right across from Racca's). Please DO NOT go to David Street Station. We have been directed to not use and we are honoring this request. We ask that you park on the dirt side of the parking lot as we gather on the paved area. Thank you for understand.

Tomorrow's event will begin at 6:00 pm. The vigil will begin in a moment of silence, followed by prayer from Dee Lundberg. Next will be the walk to the Hall of Justice. The emcee for the event is Jimmy Simmons and the speakers will be as followed (2 - 3 mins allotted for each one):

Shawn Wiggins Mayshla Bovee Representative for CPD An action plan will be presented by Mariah Bovee Keisha Simmons

The evening will close in another moment of silence as a way from this day forward, to make changes start happening.

Click here to watch a video of event planner, Keisha Simmons.