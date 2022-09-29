Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week

The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older.

To take part, enrolled Veterans simply come to the Casper VA Clinic at 6000 East 2nd Street at the Parkridge Professional Center, then follow the signs and cones in the parking lot. They will need their VA identification and a mask.

If Veteran does not have a mask, one will be provided as they are required to take part. Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other coronavirus symptoms should not attend this event. Attendees should consider wearing a shirt with easy access to the shoulder.

The CDC estimates that flu has resulted in 9 million – 41 million illnesses, 140,000 – 710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 – 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.

CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every year.

"Hundreds of millions of Americans have safely received flu vaccines over the past 50 years, and there has been extensive research supporting the safety of flu vaccines, according to the CDC."

The CDC said, "With any vaccine, look for any unusual conditions, such as a high fever, behavior changes, or signs of a severe allergic reaction after vaccination.

Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

Difficulty breathing

Hoarseness or wheezing

Swelling around the eyes or lips

Hives

Paleness

Weakness

A fast heart beat or dizziness

Life threatening allergic reactions to the flu shot are rare. These signs would most likely happen within a few minutes to a few hours after the vaccine is given."

Here's What Wyomingites REALLY Think About The Wind The wind is officially here to stay (for the next 6 months) and we asked our listeners to tell us what they REALLY think about the wind.