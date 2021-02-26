Three firefighters from the Natrona County Fire District will lend a hand in helping New Yorkers get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the fire department, fire engineers Darin Pepple, Ryan Grigg and Eric Brandon were ordered by FEMA and will work at New York mass vaccination sites that are opening in the coming week.

Pepple and Grigg will be assigned to Buffalo, New York while Brandil will work in Rochester.

All three will administer or closely assist with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The fire department says the sites will be set up in socially vulnerable communities that New York State has chosen.

Pepple, Grigg and Brandon will work at sites capable of administering 1,000 vaccines per day.