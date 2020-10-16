The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will offer drive-through flu vaccine clinics next week with no appointment necessary, according to a news release.

Getting a flu shot is especially important this year because of the global COVID-19 health threat

Hospital space, personal protective equipment and medical professionals are already in short supply.

Likewise, the weather turns colder and more people will be inside and unable to be as socially distanced as they were earlier this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone 6 months and older receives an annual influenza vaccination.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department historically has held the flu clinics at its office at 475 S. Spruce St., but changed the location for both convenience and to minimize exposure.

The drive-through clinics will be held at the 800 College Drive Firehouse across from the Mike Sedar Park.

The clinics will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and from 9 a.m .to 1 p.m. to on Saturday Oct. 24.

Vaccines will be available at $25 for a regular dose or $75 for a high dose for those over 65.

The health department encourages everyone to bring insurance cards for potentially lower costs.

It also reminds the public that COVID-19 is still present in our community and requires each person to do their part: Washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

If you are experiencing flu like symptoms or have had direct contact with a known positive case, please seek testing through the health department by calling (307) 577-9892 or the Wyoming Medical Center at 307-233-7288.

