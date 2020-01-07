[VIDEO] Bull Moose Obeys Traffic Laws Better Than Most People

Now, this post is going to sound a little familiar coming from me. Especially if you read my rant about the Walmart parking lots and how people walk up and down the lanes.

I know that it can be difficult to pay attention to what going on around you when you've got your face buried in your phone and I'm not pointing anyone out in specific because I know that I'm guilty of doing the same exact thing.

But why is it that this big old bull moose has better manners when crossing a street than most of us do on a day to day basis?

Just do us all a favor and next time you are crossing the street, do as your parents told you and LOOK BOTH WAYS and wait for the signal.