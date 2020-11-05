Some classes at Casper College will be moved online, the college's president announced Thursday.

During a virtual news conference, Casper College President Darren Divine said classes where in-person interaction will shift online after Thanksgiving. Classes began with a mask mandate, which has worked, he added.

But there are some cases on campus, but they're centered around residence halls and sports teams — something college officials expected.

"My message on that is that the college is managing," Divine said. "We're confident that we have the steps in place to keep the college open and keep education going.

"I am very concerned about the uptick in cases the last couple weeks here in Natrona County and what that may bode for the future."

So the college will do what Divine called a "holiday pivot," meaning classes that can be effectively taught remotely will be moved online.

"The classes that need face-to-face interaction will stay on campus just like normal," Divine said. "Our goal there is to make sure we're not an extra burden on the hospitals and healthcare system that is already burdened."

Divine added that classes will start off in the spring just as they did in the fall.