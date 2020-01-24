[VIDEO] This Reminded Me of My First Few Driving Lessons

Now I'm not sure how your first few driving lessons went when you were growing up but mine were less than stellar. It didn't matter who I was driving with it usually ended up with one of my relatives gripping the 'Oh Shit' bar and screaming directions in my ear and WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!

Of course, this father took things way better than my family would have and he even drove the car over a curb and yeah his dad is slightly concerned but it all ends in a nice laugh and a father and son moment that they'll have for life.

I'm sure a lot of you are dreading the day that you have to put your kiddo behind the wheel but let me give you a piece of advice. Start them off in a large EMPTY parking lot and keep a level head and don't scream at them. That doesn't help any new driver at all.