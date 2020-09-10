Walmart To Begin Testing New ‘Drone Delivery System’ For Groceries

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of businesses, both major retailers and locally owned, to think outside the box. It's been said before that a lot of major innovations have come from necessity (or by accident), and this will be no exception.

Following in the footsteps of Amazon, Walmart is testing out a new drone delivery system of grocery and household items. The project is made possible by their partnership with end-to-end delivery firm, Flytrex.

Walmart stated that the tests were scheduled to start yesterday (September 9th, 2020), in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with cloud-controlled drones picking up and dropping off select items.

Social distancing has played a major role in the roll out of these drone delivery systems. It's not only retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Even the major delivery service UPS is getting in on the drone action.

With more people shopping online during the pandemic, this is sure to add a new dynamic to delivery, but how long until the entire country sees the effect of mass drone delivery systems?

Smart watches, smart phones, smart cars (that can park themselves), live video conference calls and now drone delivery; it has taken us a long time to get here, but we're starting to finally see some of that Jetsons-like technology being used in everyday life.