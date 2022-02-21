Kay Jewelers in the Eastridge Mall Closing Permanently This Week

Yet another store located within the Eastridge Mall is set to close its doors for good. Kay Jewelers will be closing permanently on Thursday, February 24th, 2022.

The news was shared via the private Facebook group, Casper Classifieds, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, February 20th, 2022). The message stated:

Kay jewelers in eastridge mall is closing its doors this Thursday 2/24. Watches are 45 percent off, fashion jewelry is 50 percent off and bridal is 45 percent off. Some exclusions apply. Come down and buy up the store before their gone!

Current Kay Jewelers customers can still be serviced at any Zales or Kay Jewelers.

The Casper Zales location closed its door permanently back in December of 2018. It was also located in the Eastridge Mall.

Both Zales and Kay Jewelers are owned by parent company, Sterling Jewelers, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-based, Signet Jewelers Limited.

