Walmarts Closing at 11 pm in Response to Coronavirus

Walmart has just adjusted their hours in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The company's 24-hour stores will now be closing nightly at 11 pm and opening the following morning at 6 am.

Walmart shared what they refer to as temporary changes on their corporate website. They indicate this will take effect on Sunday, March 15. Here's part of what they are doing and why they believe it's necessary:

To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.

According to their press release, this operating hours change will not affect the schedules of their employees:

As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.

This hourly change follows up a previous Walmart statement on March 10 that mentioned they would be monitoring local situations and CDC guidelines and alerts and would make adjustments accordingly. They also stated they have set up special leave allowances for employees that would give them greater flexibility to stay home if they were ill.