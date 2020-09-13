Watch a Bear Surprise a Family By Ringing Their Doorbell

What happens when you live in a very quiet neighborhood, but your doorbell rings late at night? If you're this family, you find out that a bear was apparently planning a late night visit.

This happened just a few days ago in Truckee, California. Notice the size of the paw that rings this doorbell.

The family shared that by the time they answered the door, the bears were gone although the video had them rolling.

The tragic California wildfires this year have brought a much more frequent visit of wildlife to areas where humans live. Another recent example of this happened when a Fox News reporter had her California wildfire report interrupted by a bear running through a neighborhood.



