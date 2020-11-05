Watch a Chill Time-lapse Video of Coyotes Singing to the Sunset

There's nothing really complicated about this video I've found, but it is kinda profound if you think about it. It's a time-lapse video of coyotes singing to the sunset.

According to the video share, the video part of this was captured in Wyoming while the coyotes were recorded in the Dakotas. See if this doesn't help your mind and soul relax a little.

I realize that this simple video doesn't require a lot of deep thought, but that's kinda my point. This year, our world has faced a pandemic and a very polarizing election. Some families have suffered job loss and relocation. We've had a lot of stuff to figure out.

I love this video for its simplicity. It's the vibe of the West that we were either born into or moved here for. Life doesn't have to be complex to be enjoyed. Sometimes you just need to sit back, relax and listen to the coyotes sing to the sunset. It's a simple yet profound reminder that getting back to the simple things is what is really needed right now.