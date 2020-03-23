Watch a Farmer Hilariously Explain Social Distancing to Cows

We're all learning what it means to conform to social distancing. One farmer decided to explain this concept to his cows. Really.

Jenn Bebb shared this special agricultural moment on Facebook recently.

She tags Justin Bebb so I suppose we have him to partially thank for this. It's inspiring to watch him try and convince his cows to stay in packs of 10 or less. I was a little surprised when he tried to make the cows blame China. That's probably more than a little politically incorrect, but these are cows.

I do agree with Jenn in her status that we need to find a way to enjoy some laughter through all of this.