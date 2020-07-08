Watch a Little Dog Chase Off a Bear Like a Boss

Never underestimate a little dog. Even though they are small in stature, their attitude can sometimes make them bigger than a superior adversary. That's definitely the case for this little dog who was not happy about a bear in his yard.

Watch this little guy show this bear who's really in charge.

Here's how the owner described this dog/bear encounter on YouTube:

It was Father’s Day. My dog was laying on the porch like she always does every morning when a bear walked up. I tried to get her to come back in but it just made her defend us more.

Go get em, little girl. Don't go backing down from that bear. This proves the old saying true...It's not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.