Watch A Musk Ox Keeping His Herd Off The Road

Here in Wyoming, we have a different definition for a "traffic jam". For us, it normally consists of a massive amount of wild animals blocking the road and ultimately not caring about moving.

A new video posted to Twitter by Best Videos shows a musk ox keeping his herd in line and off the road.

That's one smart animal. In my personal experience, Wyoming wildlife often shows no concern for their safety, and that goes for birds, deer, antelope, bears, etc.

We wonder if we can rent this ox out for a training course to our animals.