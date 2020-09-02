WATCH: Casper Mountain Night Crawler Endurance Challenge

Our regular listeners know that I am an avid hiker and runner.

I've competed in two half marathons, including the notoriously brutal T-Bird Trek (I did the one that goes up AND down the mountain) and climbed Pikes Peak a few years ago.

I've even run the Skunk Hollow Race on Casper Mountain multiple times.

So, I get what it takes to push yourself past the point when you're body says stop.

Many endurance racers and Ultra Marathoners will agree with me when I say, more often than not it's more about the strength of your mind than it is training or muscle mass.

This weekend a group of physically and mentally tough runners participated in the Casper Mountain Night Crawler.

It's an endurance challenge where the participants run an 8-mile loop (the same one used for the Skunk Hollow Race) for 12 hours straight, from 6:30 pm to 6:30 am, and see how many miles they can get done before the race is declared over.

Wow...I mean seriously wow.

First of all, amazing work guys, you did phenomenally well, and how awesome is it that you now have a record of your major achievement with this video?

My two favorite quotes "We are deep into the suck zone." and "Your body can do way more than you think."

I can 100% relate to every emotion that they showed in this video...and honestly I am now seriously contemplating participating in this next year.

Thanks for taking the time to film, edit and post this video Jeremy, I'm sure I'm not the only one that has been inspired by your grit.

What are your thoughts?

Would you participate in something like this?

Let me know through chat or the "shout out" feature in the My Country Mobile App.