WATCH: Dad ‘Helps’ Son Get Jeep Out of Ditch With Power Wheels Toy

Sometimes the best parenting is empowering your children. There's nothing better than teaching a kid that anything is truly possible. This father did just that.

Former NBA basketball player, Rex Chapman shared a video to his official Twitter page showing a little boy in a Power Wheels toy Jeep "towing" his father's real Jeep out of a ditch. The cute, 33-second video has already been viewed over 3.1 million times in just under two days. Chapman captioned the video:

Dad of the year

Obviously the father's superior driving skills are the catalyst that boosted his son's self esteem, but you have to give him credit for the sheer originality of the idea. That little boy will have a story to tell his friends on the playground for many years to come.

We salute you, dad, for both your ingenuity and awesome parenting skills.