Direct hit, but he's okay. You'll see it in the video below.

It's a bit of a shock that he's alive at all.

Russia, a 16-year-old goalkeeper named Ivan Zaborovsky was struck and fell down, motionless. You'll see people rushing to check on him.

He was quickly taken to a local hospital. No one thought that he would survive.

The video is from the stadium where his team FC Znamya Truda were training. The date was on July 4th, 2020.

The video shows a lightning bolt that overwhelms the video in a bright white light. The young man falls to the ground like a rag doll.

You'll see Coach Anton Basov rush over to Ivan who is lying face down on the pitch. He turns him over. The front of his jersey is been burnt. The coach performs CPR.

At the hospital Zaborovsky was put in an induced coma to assess his injuries. Less than three weeks later, Zaborovsky returned to the pitch.

Now he has a burn on his chest and a story to go with it.

You can see the lighting hit him and the boy fall, plus the interview after, in the video below. (Special thanks to the UK Telegraph for the story)