Can You Identify These Wyoming Wildlife Tracks?

My family and I went on a three-day pack trip deep into the Northern Wyoming Backwoods this last weekend.



If you've ever traveled in that area you know that Grizzly Bears and Wolves are a common sight.

In order to be safe, we had to keep our eyes and ears open and be aware of what had recently traveled the trail ahead of us.

Noticing a fresh Bear track or new Wolf Scat could mean the difference between startling a Bear on the trail and a possible attack, or making enough noise to scare them off and keep everyone safe.

I thought it would be fun to see how many of these Wyoming wildlife signs (tracks and scat) you can identify.

Take a look and see how many you know...

So, how did you do?

As we were hiking and saw these along the trail I recognized all of them except the last one, I am so used to seeing the hind print of a Bear that I didn't have any idea what the front paws looked like.

