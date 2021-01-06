WATCH: Local Trump Supporters Gather Outside Natrona County Courthouse for ‘Peaceful Protest’

In Casper, a handful of Trump supporters gathered in front of the courthouse Wednesday afternoon to offer their praise and encouragement to the current President.

With the sun setting on a tumultuous day all across the country, men and women from both parties met in front of the Natrona County Courthouse. What was described as a “silent, peaceful protest” generally remained just that, though tensions did rise at times when discussions got heated.

Still, the protest in Casper bore no resemblance to that in the Capitol, though the supporters made it clear they stood by President Trump.

“I’m just here to support my friends and, basically, just get Trump back into office,” one supporter stated. “It’s against the constitution.”

When pressed about what, exactly, was against the constitution, the supporter stated that “they [presumably Democrats] are trying to take away our rights. Obviously, I’m pro-gun, I’m pro-Trump, I’m pro-oilfield and everything. I agree with the oilfield, I agree with Trump, I agree with the 2nd amendment rights, everything.”

Agreements or disagreements aside, Joe Biden is still scheduled to be sworn into office on January 20th, despite the violent display that delayed the meeting to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

