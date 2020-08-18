WATCH: Man Invents Awesome ‘Face Mask Gun’ During The Pandemic

A YouTuber came up with a brilliant invention for people that don't want to wear facial covering in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enter the face mask gun (or the more PC term, launcher).

Allen Pan is an inventor that likes to make pretend things real, or so says the about section of his YouTube channel. His latest invention is a face mask gun for as he put it, the Karens that don't want to wear them in public. The funny video shows his reason behind creating this device as well as him testing it on himself.

If you don't have the patience to watch the full hilarious 10-minute video above, which I totally understand if you're on the job, the video below is a 20-second version that just shows two different angles of the face mask gun test, including one in slo-mo.

I personally love that he has coined a new term: mask-holes (a portmanteau of mask and asshole). I'm pretty sure throughout the remainder of the pandemic, I will use this terminology daily.

The full video has been viewed almost 800,000 times, while the much shorter Twitter version has been viewed over 2.2 million times!

What do you think of Allen's "weapon of mask destruction"? Is it funny, to over-the-top or just an interesting toy with no real purpose?