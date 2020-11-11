In a video released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department explains what's next after testing positive for COVID-19.

"After a test result of positive for COVID-19, whether on a rapid test or another form of test, please begin isolating at your home immediately," Casper-Natrona County Health Department Community Prevention Manager Hailey Bloom explains. "If you're able, you should isolate away from your friends and family members, including in your own home."

Use a different bedroom or bathroom if able. Bloom also said to avoid using shared common spaces like living rooms or kitchens.

A health department representative will be in touch as soon as possible.

While waiting, it's a good idea to think of everyone you've been in contact with over the two days leading up to becoming sick. If you don't feel sick, think back two days prior to getting tested.

Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes.

In the meantime, reach out to contacts and let them know they should monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. If they have symptoms, they should be tested as well.

"When you're talking to your contacts, please be sure to tell them, although you may have been wearing a mask, or they were wearing a mask, the risk of contact and avoiding contraction of COVID-19 is not completely eliminated," Bloom said.