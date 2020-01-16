Watch: This Guy Creates Art In The Snow With His Face
While watching this guy is certainly entertaining, it's also impressive.
It looks deceptively simple.
Find some clean untouched snow, shove your face in it and leave a hilarious piece of "art."
Trust me, it's not as easy as it looks.
I myself gave this a try last winter while skiing with a friend on Casper Mountain.
The result was a muddled looking mess and the WORST brain freeze I have EVER had in my life.
Now that you know the real-life facts you can watch this video with a whole new appreciation for this guy's skills.
And now is the time where I ask you to forget all the things I said about how hard it is to do these snow faces...
Because I want to issue a challenge to you.
Find a nice deep pile of clean snow and try and create your own "snow face".
Then snap a pic and send it to us through the app.
I can't wait to see how they turn out. Maybe some of you can even go viral like this guy with your mad "snow face" skills.