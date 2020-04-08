WATCH: This Is The Most Wyoming Way To Make A ‘Big Mac’

If you don't know how to cook, now is the time to learn. Even if you know how, this is a great time to expand on your existing culinary knowledge.

As a carnivore, I consider myself to be somewhat of a meat cooking extraordinaire. Maybe that's why I was compelled to watch this awesome video from Cowboy Kent Rollins on how to make McDonald's signature burger, the Big Mac, cowboy style from home.

The video is a little long, especially for a YouTube video (about 15 minutes), but it is definitely worth the full watch. I will be making these this weekend for my children and myself. If you decide to make them too, please share your photos with us!

