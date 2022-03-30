Watch Wonderful Wipeouts of Cardboard Sleds in Pinedale, Wyoming

It's a fun Wyoming tradition that has very few equals. It's the winter carnival in Pinedale, Wyoming and once again the cardboard contraptions were flying down hills and wiping out in wonderful ways.

This wild meeting of cardboard and snow just dropped on Rumble with the following explanation:

Winter carnival in Pinedale, Wyoming. February 12, 2022. This part of the carnival was called 'The Cardboard Classic.' Participants are allowed to build the cardboard craft with only the following materials: cardboard, duct tape, glue, and paint. You’re based on time to get to the finish line. There are 3 different classes: junior, teen/adult, and family.

This is just so good.

That wasn't the only snow fun that happened in Pinedale last month. As their official website shared, there were horses pulling cowboys, too.

If you've never been a part of the winter celebration in Pinedale, Wyoming, might want to set aside a few days every February. It's one of the most Wyoming things ever and is one of the best uses of cardboard you'll ever witness.

