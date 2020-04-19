WATCH: Worland Middle School Principal Does Awesome Video Recap

Principal Ryan Clark has a reminder for all students of Worland Middle School: that school is fun. What makes it even better is the fact he did it in video form.

The under 2-minute video highlights some of the classes, from P.E. to Shop to everything in between. Principal Clark also added music to the montage, which makes it all the more amazing!

I know the social distancing and quarantine has made life rough for most, but no matter what your age, student to parent, this is sure to put a smile on your face. Kudos to Principal Clark!

