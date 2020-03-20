We Might Be Seeing the Rebirth of Drive-In Movies Right Now

Let the people be entertained!

Life sure does look different at this time doesn't it? While it's nice to stay in with the perfect excuse to binge watch on the couch, some of us want to be outside. Some of us want to be entertained and enjoy a date night, while still maintaining our distance.

Have you looked for a drive-in theater?

These were wildly popular back in the day. Although I've never been to one, I've always been fascinated since seeing them in old shows like Happy Days and the movie Pee Wee's Big Adventure. Essentially, you drive to a big, vacant lot with massive screens. You park your car and roll down a window. Movies are projected on the screen and you can hear them with a speaker that's set up next to your car. Some theaters also offer concessions, but others encourage you to bring your own. Some drive-ins even have grass where you can spread out a blanket and have a movie-watching picnic.

In this time of social distancing, I'm starting to see a few drive-ins receiving permission to remain open to entertain the masses. The first I saw was Admiral Twin in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that there are several drive-ins across the nation that are remaining open during this time.

What was thought to be a lost entertainment form seems to be having itself a moment!