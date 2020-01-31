What Do You Know About This Castle in Wyoming?

This place is absolutely massive.

Don't you just love a good castle? The rich history, the dazzling architecture, and all of the Disney princess feelings. It's truly magical when you come face to face with a castle. And believe it or not, there are several across the country.

Including Wyoming.

I came across the Star Valley Castle while searching for castles to visit in the state. Although you can't actually visit this place because it's private property, it looks gorgeous. In fact, it was almost impossible to find any information about this place at all.

What do you know about this place?

It's apparently located in Afton, Wyoming and is also known as the Heiner Castle. That's it. That's all I've been able to find out. So, I'm turning to you to fill in the blanks. Where are my born and bred Wyomingites with some details?