Report: Casper One of the Least Affordable Cities in Wyoming

There's a new report that lists the most affordable cities in Wyoming. Casper is way down this list ranking as one of the least affordable places to live in the state.

This new 2020 ranking of affordable Wyoming cities comes courtesy of Homesnacks. If you look at the top 10, you won't find any Casper area cities. You can view the entire spreadsheet if you want, but I can save you some time. Here's where our local towns rank:

Mills - #13

Bar Nunn - #21

Glenrock - #26

Casper - #31

You have to scroll way down to find Casper. Why did Casper get dinged so bad for affordability? It appears we suffer based on median home prices and the home cost to income ratio and our rental prices don't help either.

Here are some other interesting takeaways from this affordability ranking. Casper is listed as less affordable than even Cheyenne, but better than Laramie and Sheridan. It's no shocker that Jackson is at the very bottom of this affordability list. Duh.

It's worth checking this list out to get an understanding of how we rank when it comes to your dollars paying for the right to live here. By the way, can I borrow 10 bucks?