I've never been huge on New Year's resolutions because generally when I want something about to change about my life I implement change as soon as I can.

But I understand that kicking off a new year feels like a fresh start for most of us. So that begs the question, what should your resolutions be for 2020?

Based on things that I've seen and read about online I think we could all benefit from doing one if not all of these ideas in the coming new year.

1.) Limit the amount of time you spend on your phone and on social media. I'm just as guilty as the next person about being constantly connected to my phone. Mostly because of work but it's also how I like to relax. Even if it's just for one hour a day. Give it a shot and see if it makes a difference in your behavior and your daily routine.

2.) A big resolution that everyone kicks off the new year with is exercise... It's a hard one to keep throughout the year. But my advice for this is if you do feel like losing weight and getting back in shape this year you should start small and slow and build each month. Even if that start is with your diet. It's a good way to ease back into the gym life.

3.) This next one is my personal favorite. Financial security. I used to be really bad about money and I spent it faster than I was making it, buying things that I didn't need and going to eat at expensive restaurants. Putting together a budget will be the best thing you do in 2020.

4.) Do more for other people. Don't do this one if you're looking for some sort of a reward. I do little things for other people to make their days a little easier. Like taking out my neighbor's garbage when they lay it in front of their doors. It's not much but it's still a nice thing to do.

5.) Finally, be happy and enjoy every day of 2020. Wake up and smile more often and frown less. I'll be trying some of these myself in the new year and I hope they help you decide what your resolution will be for this next year.