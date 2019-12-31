Casper PD Offers Handy Flow Chart To Help You Make The Right Decisions For NYE

As today is New Year's Eve, the Casper Police Department wants to remind residents to make smart decisions for your nightly activities.

Along with the graph, the official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the following message, which includes several helpful numbers:

2019. If you're working on plans for tonight, we've created this handy flow chart to help you make the right choices.

If you're going to consume alcohol. Do not drink and drive. There are a ton of other easy options to keep everyone safe.

- Casper Cabs (307) 577-7777

- Eagle Cabs (307) 797-3818

- Oil City Cabs (307) 247-2108

- Uber

- Lyft

- Designate a sober driver

- Call 307-266-7233 for a free ride home through Natrona County Safe Ride Take a moment to download the apps, put these numbers in your phone, find a friend to be your designated driver. You got this. Be safe out there tonight and we will see you next year!