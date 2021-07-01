What’s The Right Way To Wave In Wyoming While Driving?

Living in rural Wyoming I spend a lot of time on two-lane highways and dirt roads.

Get our free mobile app

While I have a mom-mobile that I drive when I have all five of my kids with me, I can often be found rattling around in my rusty old truck that's missing a tailgate.

I've noticed that when I'm on the road during daylight hours 7/10 times I pass another truck the driver waves to me.

I normally pop up two fingers as a response, or if it's someone I know I do the big "hey there neighbor".

I never put much thought into this practice, other than to smile at the ritual and think yet again about how much I love living in Wyoming.

Then, I came across a video on RFD-TV's Facebook page that forced me to pause and rethink the whole situation.

Apparently, there are multiple ways to wave at a neighbor or friend as you drive by.

But, is there one RIGHT way?

Or are they ALL okay?

Take a look at the video and let me know what wave is the RIGHT way to wave in Wyoming.

So, what are your thoughts?

I was pleased to see my standard two-finger hello was on there, and so was the enthusiastic "hey I know you" wave.

But, what about the point, or the two fingers and a thumb wave?

And the single finger wave (no not THAT finger)...is that a thing around here?

We took this question to Facebook and it looks like the two-finger wave is the RIGHT way...unless it's someone you don't like, then it's one finger...

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen

