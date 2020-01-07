When Signing Documents This Year, Don’t Abbreviate 2020

This is one of those things that as soon as you see it, you go "ohhhh...duh."

But, here I am admitting that I never ever thought about this.

The year is 2020, the start of a new decade, how exciting!

As you are signing the date on a document it's natural to write 1-2-20 (after you've crossed out 19 if you're like me the first few weeks of a new year) on the line.

Don't.

By only putting 20 for the year you give dishonest people the opportunity to change the year to any date in the past or future by simply adding two more numbers.

By writing the full year 2020 you could prevent yourself from being the victim of a scammer.

This is simple advice that is easy to follow, and important to know.