Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion

The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member.

That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."

The CPD reiterated that they do not contact members of the community via telephone to ask for bond money.

"We will never pressure anyone into paying bond in lieu of arrest and will never attempt to collect a bond or fine via telephone," the CPD wrote. "Likewise, we will never ask members of our community to purchase gift cards, or any other pre-paid cards, to pay a bond or a fine."

The CPD stated that if residents receive a call from anybody claiming to be from the Casper Police Department, and you can tell they're attempting to extort money, notify the agency at 307-235-8278. They wrote that victims should also report the incident to the FBI by going to this website.

"Retailers, please be aware of members of our community purchasing large amounts of pre-paid debit, gift, or "green dot" cards," the CPD wrote. "Please inquire with them if they are being scammed and point them to this post. If you believe a customer is being scammed, and they are afraid to speak, please contact our dispatch center at 235-8278 to report the incident."