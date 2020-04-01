Casper Police Department Warn Residents of The Latest Scams

Once again, our local police force want to make sure we are well educated and aware of the latest scams currently making the rounds in our fair city.

The official Casper Police Station Facebook page issued the following warnings:

Alright everyone, let's chat about some scams real quick. The world we live in right now is a little different than normal, but our good 'ol pals at 1-800-I-LIVE-IN-MY-MOMS-BASEMENT are still trying to scam our grandmas out of some dolla-dolla bills, or you know, overall identity theft. So, let's jump into it.

- Rocky Mountain Energy is not actually calling people threatening to turn off your service if you don't press 'one' and pay immediately.

- The Casper Police Department is not actually calling you telling you that you have a warrant and demanding money. Even if you have a warrant, we're not like that. We'll just come find you.

- Oh, and Sergeant Jeff Bullard, our happy-go-lucky traffic team sergeant who is quite literally the nicest man you've ever met in your life...he too is not calling you threatening that you have a warrant and demanding your money.

Moral of the story is this, if it sounds sketchy, it's probably a scam. We encourage everyone to regularly check in with your elderly loved ones to keep them informed about how to spot and avoid scammers who are targeting them.

You can learn more about scams and how to report them at fbi.gov/scams-and-safety. As always, you can give us a call too at 307-235-8278 and we'll do all we can to help.

