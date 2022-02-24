The NFL season is long and the players get beat up and when the season is over, it's the perfect time to take a relaxing vacation. Carolina Panther's running back and son of a Denver Bronco's legend, Christian McCaffery showed his romantic side as he planned a getaway for he and his girlfriend to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. McCaffery has been dating former Miss USA and Miss Universe, Social Media Influencer Olivia Culpo since 2019.

McCaffery's dad is Ed McCaffery the longtime Denver Broncos from 1995-2003 and now head football coach at University if Northern Colorado. Christian was born the summer after his dad was traded to the Broncos, so he was raised just outside of Denver.

According to TMZ, the former first round pick didn't tell his girl where they were going and you can see her guessing that they are on their way to Alaska. I'm not 100% sure, but judging by Christian's reaction...I'd say he was pretty exhausted from all the questions. When they landed was when the he revealed that they were going to spend time in Wyoming. Looking at her Instagram pictures, I'd say she was happy with the decision.

Even though some will argue that 'Jackson Hole isn't the real Wyoming' I think its great that celebrities pick Wyoming to come visit. Being that he grew up just a couple hours South of Wyoming, I'd say as some point he and the family took a road trip through the Cowboy State.

Some of the staffers at TMZ are fairly confident that there may be a question popped on this trip, but we'll have to wait and see.

