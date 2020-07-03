Will Wyoming Keep Their Kids Home From School This Fall?

One survey says parents are seriously considering home school.

Has anyone else seen "back-to-school" ads at the store? I saw one just last weekend and thought it was a little early. There's still time before the new year begins, but there are so many questions regarding what school is and should look like for the 2020-2021 academic year due to COVID-19.

I don't even have kids and I'm interested.

A new survey from the University of Michigan shows that parents are considering all of their options this fall. In fact, this poll found that 1/3 of parents may not send their children back into the classroom. While school systems work on plans for the upcoming year, mothers and fathers have some thoughts.

That same survey said 3/4 of parents won't feel comfortable without routine temperature checks and half of parents want random testing of students each week. The other issue with COVID-19 and schools is social distancing. How do you keep kids apart in the classroom, on the playground or on the bus? 60 percent of parents want to stagger the school's population with students alternating between schooling at home and on campus.

What are your thoughts? Would you feel comfortable sending your kid back to school? Have you found that remote learning is just as effective?