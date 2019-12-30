Will Wyoming Soon Have “Survival Camps” Of Its Own?

Fortitude Ranch a "survival camp" is the brainchild of Dr. Drew Miller, a retired Colonel in the United States Army National Guard. In addition to serving as an intelligence officer in Active, Air Guard and Reserve AF positions, he served in the Senior Executive Service in the Pentagon.

Fortitude Ranch currently has two locations (in Colorado and West Virginia) with plans to expand to 12 more. Here is their mission statement from their website.

Fortitude Ranch is a survival community equipped to survive any type of disaster and long-term loss of law and order, managed by full time staff...Members can vacation, hunt, fish and recreate at our forest and mountain locations in good times, and shelter at Fortitude Ranch to survive a collapse.

The annual fee to be a part of all that Fortitude Ranch is around $1,000 and offers you access to any of their locations.

In this video, Dr. Drew Miller shares an in-depth look into all this survival camp has to offer, and why he feels that it's a necessity to have these "camps".

Multiple news agencies including "The Washington Post" have made claims that with today's political climate perhaps survival camps may not be such a bad idea after all.

With all the vast open land in Wyoming, I can't help but wonder if perhaps it's the perfect spot for a few of these camps.

And now that I'm really starting to think about it, I'm wondering if we already have a system of survival camps already set up in Wyoming...and I'm just not one of the privileged few to know about it.

In all honesty, I think that Wyomingites have a better chance of surviving a national disaster than a lot of other places. Many of us already rely on hunting to feed our families, and have horses to use for transportation.

I know my kids can go more than a few days without electricity or running water with no problems at all (thanks to a lifetime of camping and hunting trips) and the older ones can definitely start a fire and safely maintain it.

What do you think?

Do you think "survival camps" are an unnecessary overreaction or are they a good idea?