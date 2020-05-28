Wolf Sanctuaries Save Wolves Wrongly Taken in as Pets

I have to admit that I never realized something like this ever happened. Wolf sanctuaries have become more prevalent as they rescue these animals that have been taken in wrongly as pets.

I saw wolf sanctuaries trending on the internet this week. That's partially due to this video that Buzzfeed shared on Facebook.

Their video didn't give any specifics about where this sanctuary is located, so I did some digging (no wolf pun intended). The facility in the video is the Shy Wolf Sanctuary. They're the ones responsible for the viral video of the volunteer and the huge wolf.

If you read their mission statement, you'll notice that they harbor wolves that have been bred and raised in a domestic environment or wild wolves that are not releasable. They don't sell or allow anyone to adopt the wolves. They also don't allow walk-in visitors, so this isn't some type of zoo.

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary isn't the only one of its kind. There is also the W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Colorado.

Their official website says they are located in Laporte, Colorado.

In case you're curious, it is NOT legal to have a wolf as a pet in Wyoming. The Wyoming Fish and Game website has a comprehensive list of what wildlife you can have present and wolves are a big no for obvious reasons. This includes wolf hybrid dog mixes. When in doubt, it's always a good idea to contact Wyoming Game and Fish for specific questions and issues.