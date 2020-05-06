Woman Finds Out Why You Don’t Feed Bison (the Hard Way)

In Wyoming, we know that you don't feed bison that you come across in the wild. One woman learned this lesson the hard way.

In this woman's defense, this video was taken in a drive-through ranch in North Carolina where I believe they sell food to feed the bison. Whether that's a good idea or not is debatable, but the video of what happened is hysterical.

In the video description, they tried to explain themselves:

We took a vacation to North Carolina and went to lazy 5 ranch for the first time. You feed the animals from the bucket while inside your car. And this buffalo came a little to close to the inside of the car.

We know feeding wild animals is a big no-no. Probably no harm and no foul feeding animals in a park or ranch that won't have to fend for themselves.

Truth is I really can't cast any stones at this lady. I made the mistake of buying elk food at Royal Gorge around 15 years ago before the fire there. I had a virtual herd of elk following me around the area until the elk food bag was empty. You haven't lived until you've had a bull elk ramming his rack up your backside because you ran out of elk food. Good times.