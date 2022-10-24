UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM

There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar.

The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM.

The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio News has reached out to Wyoming Highway Patrol for futher details.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

The roads are exceptionally icy this morning. Freezing temperatures and slippery roads cause a high risk of losing control of your vehicle and having an accident.

The golden rule is that all of the controls on your vehicle – including brakes, steering, acceleration and changing gears – should be operated slowly and smoothly.