Wyo Surgeon Battles Covid-19 In NYC (AUDIO)

Dr. Sara Hartsaw is a surgeon at High Plains Surgical Associates in Gillette Wyoming, and a Commander in the Navy Reserves. This is not the first time she has been on the front lines. What is different is who the enemy is.

When she works in Gillette a typical night might bring her six patients. Here on the front lines, fighting a pandemic, she works with her teaming as the beds fill with 1,000.

Where she is used to wearing a mask, gown and gloves when she is in surgery, now she must wear it the entire time she is on site.

The Dr. Hartsaw was good enough to chat with me shortly after she had gotten off work at the Javits Center downtown NYC.

In the interview, below, she explains what that experience is like, and the ghost town that the city has become.