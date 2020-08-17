Wyoming Adds 3 COVID-Related Deaths; All ‘Older’ or at Risk

Wyoming has now reported 33 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a Wyoming Department of Health news release, A Goshen County woman who had health conditions putting patients at higher risk for serious illness related to COVID recently died.

She had not been hospitalized.

Additionally, health officials have added the July death of a Sheridan man to the list. The "older" man tested positive for the virus and was being cared for in a Montana long-term care facility when he was exposed and later died.

An older Platte County man also died in a Flordia long-term care facility in July after being exposed to the virus there. His death is being added to Wyoming's count due to residency.

A man who died in a Sheridan County hospital will not be added to the total due to being an out-of-state resident.

The state health department says COVID deaths are added to the count if the disease contributed to their death. Even if someone who dies is positive for COVID, it's not included in their death certificate if it did not contribute to their death.