Wyoming Cowboy Fans are All Over the United States & This Map Proves It

The Cowboys are having a great year so far even without the help of Josh Allen. I hope they can continue this winning streak and take it all the way.

But I had a feeling that Cowboy fans weren't just in Wyoming or Colorado. I found this cool interactive map on Digg.com and you can type in your favorite college football team and it will show you where the fans are and how many tickets are being bought there every season.

The Cowboys have fans all over the U.S. It's broken down by county which is a little extreme in my opinion but, it gives you a super accurate representation of where the fans are at.

Thus far I have yet to type in a team and not see the map light up in the most unexpected areas. Or, maybe I'm just really out of touch with college football. LOL.