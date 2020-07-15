Wyoming Driver Dies After Rolling Down Embankment East of Cody

A 48-year-old Wyoming woman was killed Monday after she lost control of her pickup on the Greybull Highway east of Cody and rolled down an embankment near milepost 62.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Kema Jamal was headed east when she drifted off the south side of the highway, struck a delineator post, overcorrected and slid off the north embankment.

The pickup tripped going down the embankment, ejecting Jamal, who was not buckled up, through the passenger window.

The crash wasn't reported until dawn, but the patrol believes it happened sometime around 2 a.m.

Impairment and fatigue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

