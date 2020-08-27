Wyoming Extends COVID-19 Restrictions, No Changes

Wyoming health officials have once again extended statewide health orders intended to curb COVID-19 cases.

Health orders will remain in effect through September 15.

Those orders allow for outdoor gatherings at 50% venue capacity and a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitation measures are in place.

Indoor gatherings are also permitted with 50 people being allowed without restrictions and up to 250 people if social distancing and sanitation measures are implemented.

Health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces along with personal care services also remain unchanged. Students are still required to wear face coverings in schools where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained.

In the past two weeks, Wyoming has averaged 35-lab confirmed cases per day compared to an average of 27 per day for the previous two weeks.

Governor Mark Gordon along with the Wyoming Department of Health strongly recommends using face coverings in public settings where it's not possible to stay physically apart.

As of August 27, Wyoming has recorded 3,166 lab-confirmed COVID cases, 556 probable cases and 37 deaths.