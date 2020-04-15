Wyoming Game And Fish Stops Non-Resident Fishing License Sales

Wyoming Game and Fish has stopped selling temporary fishing licenses to non-residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension includes non-resident daily and five-day licenses.

Game and Fish says the suspension is to ensure individuals coming into Wyoming for non-work-related reasons comply with Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon's order that people entering Wyoming for non-work purposes quarantine for 14 days.

During a press conference last week, Gordon urged out-of-state residents to stay out of Wyoming as the horn hunting season begins.

